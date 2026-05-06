Philadelphia weather: Rainy Wednesday with cooler temperatures ahead

The Brief Widespread showers will linger on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching 70 degrees. Rain will stretch into the early Thursday morning hours before clearing skies gives way to sun. Mother's Day is expected to be nice and sunny with highs reaching 80 degrees.



Unseasonably warm temperatures will take a step back on Wednesday, cooled off by an incoming rainstorm that bring widespread showers to the Philadelphia area throughout the day.

What we know:

Forecasters expect rain to start in areas north and west of Philadelphia between 8-9 a.m., and become more widespread by noon.

Showers, which may be heavy at times, will last for most of the day with temperatures reaching a high of 70 degrees in Philadelphia.

Rain will stretch into the evening and become more sporadic overnight, leading to bouts of early morning rain on Thursday.

Forecasters expect skies to clear on Thursday, but temperatures will only reach the mid-60s.

What's next:

A sunny and pleasant Friday will kick off the weekend before another round of rain on Saturday.

A near-perfect Sunday is forecasted for Mother's Day with plenty of sunshine and highs hitting 80 degrees.