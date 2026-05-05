Lincoln University deadly mass shooting: 3 Wilmington suspects charged with murder

The Brief Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly mass shooting at Lincoln University during last year’s homecoming. Investigators say the motive was robbery, and the suspects allegedly bragged about the shooting. One person was killed and five others were injured in the October shooting, according to law enforcement.



Law enforcement in Chester County say more suspects have been arrested in connection with last year’s deadly mass shooting at Lincoln University during homecoming festivities. The Chester County District Attorney says the motive was robbery and that the three suspects bragged about the deadly mass shooting homecoming night.

New arrests and charges in Lincoln University shooting

What we know:

Police say 20-year-old William Sells, 17-year-old Karon Rollins, and 19-year-old Makeveli Valera, all from Wilmington, Delaware, are charged with second degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 20-year-old William Sells

Investigators say Jujuan Jeffers was shot in the head and died, and six others were hurt, including one of the suspects.

"They stole necklaces that our victims reported purchasing online for 100 dollars. and this is what gets people shot. It's mind boggling," said Chris de Barrena-Sarobe, Chester County District Attorney. "They came with guns, they planned to committ robberies, they shot and killed someone during the course of those robberies," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police say the suspects went to the large celebration to rob people of jewelry like necklaces and chains.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects in camouflage and carrying what appears to be a gun, which was matched with other social media video of him less than a week before the shooting, according to investigators.

How investigators linked the suspects

Dig deeper:

Investigators say surveillance and social media video, along with text messages, photos and videos obtained through search warrants, helped them identify and link the three suspects.

"There is a bevy of text messages, photos and videos that we were able to use to piece together this simple truth that this group came to crash the party, they showed up to committ robberies, they killed someone in the process and now we start the process of holding them accountable," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

Investigators arrested Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson on scene that night for carrying a concealed weapon. They say after ballistic analysis, he is now charged with six counts of aggravated assault. They do not believe he is connected to the other three suspects.

Investigators say they believe they have everyone responsible for what happened.

"I hope that the beginning of this legal process brings peace to the family of Juan Jeffers. And peace to the other five gunshot victims and it helps restore that sense of security that the student at Lincoln University lost," said de Barrena-Sarobe.

What they're saying:

Lincoln University released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Lincoln University acknowledges today’s announcement by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office regarding arrests in connection with the tragic Homecoming incident that occurred on October 25, 2025.



According to law enforcement, three individuals have been charged with second-degree murder. We are not aware of these individuals having any affiliations or connections with the University. They are currently in out-of-state custody pending extradition to Pennsylvania.



Seven individuals were shot during the incident, including one of the individuals who is now charged. Mr. Jeffers also sustained fatal injuries. The University recognizes the seriousness of this loss and extends its thoughts to all those impacted by this tragedy. As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is the subject of pending litigation, the University will not speculate regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the events or the involvement of any individual.



"This remains a deeply painful moment for our Lincoln University community," said President Brenda A. Allen. "Our focus continues to be on supporting those impacted, ensuring the safety of our campus, and working in partnership with law enforcement as the legal process moves forward."



Lincoln University continues to cooperate fully with all law enforcement agencies involved in this matter. Since the incident, the University has taken additional steps to review and strengthen its safety protocols and emergency response measures.



We extend our continued thoughts and support to all those affected by this tragedy."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the ongoing investigation or if additional charges could be filed. The current status of the injured victims has not been provided.