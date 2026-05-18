Philadelphia weather: Record-breaking heat expected on Monday, Tuesday

The Brief Temperatures will hit the mid-90s on Monday and rise into the upper-90s on Tuesday. The record high temperature for Monday is 94 degrees, which is just below the forecasted high of 95. Memorial Day Weekend looks cool and rainy, with highs only reaching the 60s.



A scorching stretch of 90 degree heat is on tap for the Philadelphia area through the middle of the week, with potentially record-breaking temperatures that will feel even hotter.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Philadelphia and surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to start out in the 70s on Monday, and rise through the 80s by lunchtime. Temperatures will peak in the mid-to-upper 90s during the afternoon with added humidity,

The heat wave will hit its peak on Tuesday when temperatures will challenge the record highs for this time of year. The high on Tuesday is expected to reach 98 degrees in Philadelphia and beyond.

Roasting temperatures will remain on Wednesday, with a chance of some afternoon storms.

What's next:

The sizzling heat wave will cool off on Wednesday when temperatures will only reach the mid-60s.

Cooler temperatures are expected to last through Memorial Day Weekend with the threat of rain from Friday to Sunday.