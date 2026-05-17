AJ Brown marries longtime partner Kelsey Riley in private ceremony

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The Brief Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has officially married his longtime partner Kelsey Riley in a private ceremony, according to TMZ. Brown and Riley have been together since 2022 and share two children. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Brown is expected to be traded to the New England Patriots next month.



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has officially married his longtime partner Kelsey Riley in a private ceremony, according to TMZ.

The wedding, which was recently confirmed through shared photos and reports, comes after the couple’s engagement in 2025, when Brown proposed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia with a live performance from John Legend, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

Brown and Riley have been together since 2022 and share two children, per TMZ. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, though Riley has occasionally shared family moments and game-day support for Brown throughout his Eagles career.

Riley is originally from Louisiana and played college softball at Texas Southern University, according to TMZ. She works in health care.

What we don't know:

While details of the ceremony were not publicly released, images circulating online show family and close friends celebrating the newly married couple.

What's next:

Brown now enters the next chapter of his life off the field as Philadelphia continues preparing for another competitive NFL season. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Brown is expected to be traded to the New England Patriots next month.

Trade discussions are reportedly centered around significant draft capital heading back to Philadelphia.