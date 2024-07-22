Philadelphia weather: Rounds of rain, storms expected throughout the week

A muggy Monday with afternoon and evening showers will set the tone for a pattern of unsettled weather that forecasters believe will clear up by the weekend.

FOX 29's Sue Serio expects showers to move into the parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey around 3 p.m. and continue to cover most of the region overnight.

Humidity that had calmed down over the last several days will return on Monday, with temps in the 80s that will feel much warmer and uncomfortable.

Forecasters expect dense cloud cover to continue on Tuesday, but showers will be much more isolated and return by early Wednesday morning.

The rainy weather pattern is ahead for Thursday with lingering humidity.

Forecasters expect the gloomy spell to end on Friday when the sun reemerges and stays out for the weekend.

MONDAY: p.m. showers/storms. High: 86, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Lingering rain. High: 88, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Showers, storms. High: 86, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 87, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Sun returns. High: 87, Low: 70