9 arrested as pro-Palestinian encampment broken up at Swarthmore College

article

The Brief Police in Swarthmore arrested nine people as a pro-Palestinian encampment was broken up on the Swarthmore College campus. Protesters were calling on the college to divest from Israeli interests.



Nine people were arrested Saturday after a pro-Palestinian encampment, set up on the Swarthmore College campus, was broken up.

What we know:

Nine people were arrested by police in Swarthmore as they broke up a four-day pro-Palestinian encampment set up on the Swarthmore College campus.

Protesters were calling on the school to divest from Israeli interests.

The tents and signs were removed from Trotter Lawn after school president Val Smith says she made the decision to involve police.

President Smith released a statement on the school’s website saying, in part:

"With rising concerns about safety and security on campus, a continued and growing presence of individuals unaffiliated with the college, warnings from outside law enforcement agencies and no signs that protestors were willing to engage in conversation that would bring the encampment to an end,"..."I felt we had no choice but to seek outside assistance from local law enforcement."

Related article

The backstory:

A similar encampment, coupled with peaceful demonstrations, took place one year ago, at Swarthmore College, as students and protesters again insisted the school divest from Israeli interests, as the Israel Hamas war continued.

Tensions were high on campuses across the nation in 2024, as students rallied in support of the Palestinian people.