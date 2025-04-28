Woman fatally shot by man who turned gun on himself in North Philadelphia: police

article

The Brief Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was critically injured in an apparent murder-suicide in North Philadelphia. The deadly shooting happened early Monday morning on the 2100 block of West Cambria Street. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.



Investigators say a woman is dead after she was shot by a man who then turned the gun on himself early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

The deadly shooting happened at a home on the 2100 block of West Cambria Street in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers were called to a property on the 2100 block of West Cambria Street in North Philadelphia around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators believe a man shot and killed a woman at the home, then turned the gun on himself.

The man was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the apparent murder-suicide unfolded.