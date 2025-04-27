Knife-wielding man killed in officer-involved shooting in Ambler: officials

The Brief A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Ambler Saturday. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.



An investigation is underway in Montgomery County after officials say a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday night.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 7:34 p.m., a 911 call was called in Ambler for a suspicious person.

Upon arrival to Forrest Avenue and School Street, Ambler police encountered 43-year-old Robert Aguilar Cholula of Ambler.

They say Aguilar Cholula wielded a large, butcher-style knife.

When officers issued commands to drop the knife, officials say Cholula did not comply.

Then they say the 43-year-old ran toward officers and one officer fired his taser, which did not stop Cholula.

The other officer then fired one shot, striking Cholula.

He was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital, where he later died.

What's next:

Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the shooting.