Philadelphia weather: Scattered rain likely for Eagles-Cowboys season opener

Fans heading to Lincoln Financial Field to cheer on the Eagles for their first game of the season should be ready for some rain.

Forecasters say scattered showers will begin to pop-up around kick-off and could last throughout most of the game.

What we know:

Sunny and dry conditions with seasonable temperatures will give way to a cluster of scattered storms on Thursday night.

Forecasters expect the isolated showers to start at about the time the Eagles and Cowboys begin the first game of the season.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there is an outside chance that a scattered thunderstorm materializes in Philadelphia during the game.

The threat of rain is expected to last for most of the game, wrapping up sometime around 11 p.m. or midnight.

A cold front that will push the showers across the Philadelphia area will also help knock down nighttime temperatures.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Friday with highs expected to reach the upper 80s.

A chance of rain is likely on Saturday and forecasters expect noticeably cooler temperatures on Sunday.