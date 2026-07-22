Philadelphia weather: Scattered storms possible on Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

The Brief Scattered storms will linger in the Philadelphia area on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Areas to the south and east of the I-95 corridor have the best chance of seeing isolated storms. The remainder of the week is forecasted to be sunny and warm.



The threat of scattered storms will continue on Wednesday, but forecasters don't expect it to be as impactful as Tuesday night's system that triggered tornado warnings in parts of South Jersey.

What we know:

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach into the upper 80s. The sunny weather could help fuel pop-up showers starting in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms are possible in areas south and east of the I-95 corridor between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Philadelphia and its suburbs also has a chance to see spotty storms.

Any storms that materialize on Wednesday won't be as ferocious as the scattered storms that blew through our area on Tuesday night, which triggered a region-wide tornado watch and brief tornado warnings in Cape May County.

Officials with the weather service will do a virtual survey on Wednesday to assess any potential damage left by a tornado in Cape May County. In a post on X, the weather service said "damage was sporadic and the tornado likely dissipated not long after it came ashore."

What's next:

A near-perfect summer day is ahead on Thursday as high temperatures wind back to the low 80s. Ditto for Friday and Saturday, when sunshine is expected to continue with pleasant temperatures before humidity ramps back up on Sunday.