Philadelphia’s World Cup legacy: How the City of Brotherly Love welcomed the world

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The Brief Philadelphia’s six matches became celebrations of the nations and cultures that came to the city. The tournament’s most memorable moments often happened beyond the field, from the Rocky Steps to Lemon Hill. After covering the World Cup for FOX LOCAL, one thing is clear: Philadelphia made its visitors feel at home.



The World Cup has left Philadelphia, but the flags, songs and memories that filled the city showed that what happened here was about far more than six matches on a grass pitch.

More than six World Cup matches

The numbers alone show the scale of what Philadelphia accomplished.

Nearly 410,000 people attended the city’s six World Cup matches, with five consecutive sellout crowds at Philadelphia Stadium. FIFA reported an average attendance of 68,316, with 10 nations from five confederations taking the field in South Philadelphia.

More than 500,000 people visited the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill during its 39-day run. When combined with match attendance, nearly 1 million people participated in World Cup events across Philadelphia.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Fans at FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Those numbers are incredible, but they are not what I will remember most.

I will remember the flags. The songs. The people who crossed oceans and state lines to support their countries. I will remember the visitors who arrived knowing Philadelphia only as a name on the tournament schedule and left talking about its history, its food and the people who helped them navigate the city.

Philadelphia did more than provide a stadium. It gave each nation room to bring part of home with it.

Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador set the tone

Philadelphia’s World Cup began June 14 with Côte d’Ivoire against Ecuador, but the connection with both countries had already started forming before kickoff.

Côte d’Ivoire used the Philadelphia region as its base, training at the Philadelphia Union’s stadium in Chester. Free tickets for the team’s final tuneup against Philadelphia Union II disappeared quickly, giving local supporters a rare opportunity to see World Cup players from only a few feet away.

At an open training session, children and families were able to get remarkably close to the players. It was not the distant, heavily guarded experience people may expect from a major international team. It felt warm and personal.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ivory Coast opening training session at Subaru Park (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Ecuador’s supporters brought a different kind of energy.

Thousands gathered around the Rocky Steps for a banderazo, filling one of Philadelphia’s most recognizable landmarks with flags, drums, songs and the colors of their country. They did not simply attend the match. They carried Ecuador into the streets of Philadelphia.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Ecuador Banderazo at the Philadelphia Art Museum's Rocky Steps (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

One visiting Ecuadorian supporter told FOX 29 he was "in love" with the city after exploring its historic sites and trying its food. It was an early sign that Philadelphia was leaving an impression on the people arriving for the tournament.

Côte d’Ivoire won the match 1-0, but the greater takeaway was already clear: Philadelphia was going to allow every country that came here to be seen.

Brazil and Haiti shared something bigger than a result

Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti on June 19 may have looked routine on the scoreboard. Nothing else about the night felt routine.

Haiti was playing in its first World Cup in 52 years. For generations of Haitian fans, the tournament had been something they experienced through other countries — often Brazil, a national team with deep support in Haiti.

Then Haiti qualified.

Child wrapped in Haiti's flag in Philadelphia (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

The country was no longer watching someone else live its World Cup dream. Haiti was on the field, facing the Brazilian team many of its people had grown up supporting.

Before the tournament, I spoke with Haitian co-captain Ricardo Adé about the belief that carried his generation back to the World Cup.

"I wanted to help my country play in a World Cup," Adé said. "Growing up in Haiti, I always heard about 1974 and Haiti making the World Cup. I thought, why not us? Why can’t my generation make it to the World Cup?"

That belief was everywhere around Philadelphia Stadium.

Brazilian and Haitian supporters filled South Philadelphia, posing for pictures together, dancing and celebrating before and after the match. There was competition, but there was also an unmistakable affection between the two groups.

Brazil won. Haiti lost. Yet the evening never felt like one country’s celebration came at the expense of the other.

It felt like a full-circle moment Philadelphia had been trusted to host.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Brazilian fan at Stateside Live! (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

France and Iraq waited out history together

The June 22 match between France and Iraq delivered a different kind of World Cup memory.

A severe summer storm moved over Philadelphia Stadium, turning halftime into a weather suspension that lasted more than two hours. Rain poured onto the field as lightning forced supporters from their seats and into the concourses.

They could have become restless and angry.

Instead, the singing continued.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ France vs. Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Fans chanted under the stadium, turning an unprecedented interruption into another display of World Cup energy. Strangers who had arrived supporting different countries waited together, sang together and eventually returned to their seats together.

France won 3-0 behind two goals from Kylian Mbappé, who was making his 100th appearance for his country.

The game lasted deep into the night, but the lasting image was not simply Mbappé scoring. It was thousands of people refusing to let a storm take away their experience.

Curaçao brought its blue wave

Curaçao arrived in Philadelphia carrying one of the tournament’s greatest underdog stories.

The Caribbean island became the smallest nation ever to qualify for the men’s World Cup. Its supporters came to Philadelphia knowing that simply seeing their country on the field represented something historic.

They called their movement the "blue wave."

"We bring happiness. We bring joy. We bring the excitement," Curaçao Tourist Board Managing Director Muryad de Bruin told me before the match. "For us, we compete, but we party. And that’s what we’re bringing to Philly."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Curacao event in Philadelphia (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

That is exactly what happened.

Curaçao supporters filled events around the city and packed Lemon Hill for a concert and celebration before the June 25 match against Côte d’Ivoire. They believed their small nation belonged on the world’s largest stage, and Philadelphia gave them a place to show that pride.

Côte d’Ivoire won 2-0 and advanced to the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time. Curaçao’s tournament ended, but the blue wave left its mark on the city.

Croatia and Ghana turned Philadelphia into their meeting place

By the time Croatia and Ghana played June 27, Philadelphia had become comfortable allowing entire nations to take over pieces of the city.

Croatian supporters marched through Center City and Old City, carrying a massive flag along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and gathering at Independence Mall. Some even wandered into a couple’s wedding photographs, producing one of the tournament’s funniest and most distinctly Philadelphia moments.

Ghanaian supporters brought their own culture, music, business and pride to the city, including an event at Girard College designed to introduce more Philadelphians to the country.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ghana and Croatia fans at Stateside Live in Philadelphia (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Before the match, I watched supporters from both countries gather at Stateside Live! There was singing and competition, but also genuine camaraderie between people wearing opposing colors.

Croatia won 2-1, but the day continued the theme that had defined Philadelphia’s tournament: national pride without hostility.

Fans came to win. They also came to meet each other.

A Fourth of July finish

Philadelphia’s final World Cup match arrived on July 4, during the city’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The heat was relentless. The soccer was not always beautiful. France needed an Mbappé penalty to escape Paraguay with a 1-0 victory in the round of 16.

But the setting made it unforgettable.

France vs. Paraguay on July 4, 2026 (Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

World Cup flags flew in the birthplace of American independence as visitors joined a city already celebrating one of the most significant dates in its history. Philadelphia had spent the previous weeks welcoming other nations into its identity. On July 4, those cultures became part of the city’s own celebration.

The game also meant Philadelphia saw Mbappé play twice during the tournament. He later finished the World Cup with the Golden Boot and became the competition’s all-time leading scorer.

Years from now, people will be able to say they watched one of the sport’s defining players make history in South Philadelphia.

Lemon Hill became everyone’s neighborhood

The stadium matches ended July 4, but Philadelphia’s World Cup continued at Lemon Hill until the final whistle of the tournament.

I returned to the Fan Festival many times. Each visit felt different because the crowd changed with the matches. Jerseys, flags and languages rotated from one day to another, but the atmosphere remained open to everyone.

Boy in Spain kit kicking a ball on Father's Day at Lemon Hill's FIFA Fan Fest. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

The festival offered more than a giant place to watch soccer. It created a shared space where someone with no match ticket could still feel part of the World Cup.

Children played. Families watched matches together. Supporters celebrated victories and absorbed painful defeats alongside people they had just met.

On the final day, 15,000 people packed Lemon Hill to watch Spain defeat Argentina. The crowd brought Philadelphia’s 39-day Fan Festival to a fitting close.

For more than a month, a park overlooking the city became a meeting point for the world.

The Rocky Steps became the World Cup’s unofficial meeting place

Nearly every nation that came through Philadelphia found its way to the Rocky Steps.

Supporters gathered there before matches to wave flags, sing, play drums and build the energy that would eventually follow them into South Philadelphia. Ecuador’s banderazo may have been the largest example, but the same landmark repeatedly became a meeting point for fans from across the tournament.

That says something about how globally recognizable the steps have become. To Philadelphians, they are part of the Art Museum and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. To visitors, they are one of the city’s clearest symbols — a place they already knew before they arrived.

Ecuador Banderazo at the Philadelphia Art Museum's Rocky Steps (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

During the World Cup, each group made the space its own. The familiar gray steps became covered in different colors from one matchday to the next, with supporters turning a landmark made famous by a fictional sports story into the backdrop for their own real-life World Cup memories.

The stadium hosted the matches, but the Rocky Steps often felt like the place where Philadelphia’s World Cup days truly began. It was where visiting fans found one another, where celebrations grew from a few people into thousands and where the city’s identity met the cultures arriving from around the world.

By the end of the tournament, the steps had become more than a tourist stop. They were Philadelphia’s unofficial international supporters’ section.

The volunteers made Philadelphia feel like home

The flags and celebrations were easy to see. Much of the work that made them possible was not.

More than 13,000 volunteers, including official FIFA volunteers and local "Phambassadors," helped visitors find transportation, navigate attractions, access stadium services and move through massive events.

They gave directions. They recommended restaurants. They helped manage crowds and assisted visitors with accessibility needs. Some walked people to bus stops or carried strollers up the Rocky Steps.

They were often the first Philadelphians international visitors encountered, and they understood what that meant.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, city workers, stadium employees, public safety officials, transit workers and thousands of volunteers spent years preparing for this moment. When everything worked, much of that effort became invisible.

That is the nature of hosting an event this large. Success often looks like a visitor getting where they need to go, feeling safe, finding help and leaving with a story about someone who treated them kindly.

Giant trionda ball display at FIFA Fan Fest in Lemon Hill (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

What Philadelphia proved

Philadelphia is known for being passionate, stubborn, loud and demanding about sports.

The World Cup showed another side of that identity.

The city did not ask visiting supporters to tone down their cultures or fit into a generic version of an American sporting event. It handed them its streets, parks and landmarks and allowed them to make those places their own.

Ecuador took the Rocky Steps.

Croatia carried its flag through Center City.

Curaçao sent a blue wave through Lemon Hill.

Brazil and Haiti turned South Philadelphia into a celebration shared between two nations.

Côte d’Ivoire trained in Chester and built a relationship with the local soccer community.

France and Iraq supporters sang through a historic storm delay.

The World Cup was a sporting event, but Philadelphia’s success cannot be measured only by attendance, goals or sellouts.

It was measured in how comfortable people felt waving their flags here.

It was measured in the visitors who said they loved the city.

It was measured in strangers giving directions, supporters posing together and nations being welcomed into Philadelphia without being asked to leave any part of themselves behind.

Philadelphia did not simply host the world.

For a few unforgettable weeks, it made the world feel at home.

And I am forever grateful that this city got to experience this moment together.