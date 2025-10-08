Philadelphia weather: Showers lead to sunshine, cooler temperatures on Wednesday

The Brief Morning showers will give way to cooler temperatures on Wednesday that will dip into the 60s in the days ahead. A half-and-half weekend is on tap for the Philadelphia area, with seasonable highs on Saturday and rain on Sunday. The cool temperatures and spotty showers are expected to last into next week.



A Fall chill is on tap for the Philadelphia area starting on Wednesday when damp and dreary weather helps usher in cooler temperatures.

What we know:

Forecasters expect a messy midweek commute with showers in the morning that could be heavy at times in parts of South Jersey.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the sweeping band of showers will clip the Philadelphia area as the system pushes towards the coast.

The northern parts of Delaware can also expect to see showers on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters expect most of the rain to wrap up around noon or shortly after, as clouds will give way to a few hours of sunshine.

Temperatures will top out in the 70s on Wednesday, then take a noticeable dip in the days ahead.

A breeze will kick up on Thursday to make high temperatures in the low-60s feel even cooler.

A picture-perfect Fall Friday will kickoff a nice weekend in the Philadelphia area, with the only blemish being a chance of rain on Sunday.

What's next:

The cooldown is expected to linger into the week ahead, with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s though Tuesday when the high could hit the 70s.