Philadelphia weather: Sunny, warm fall weekend on tap for Philly

The Brief Philadelphia will enjoy its first real dose of Fall on Thursday as temperatures barely cracked 70 degrees. A perfect early Fall weekend is ahead for Philadelphia with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. The next chance of rain in Philadelphia isn't until next Wednesday.



A perfect Fall weekend is ahead for the Philadelphia area, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

What we know:

Get used to the Fall chill that was in the air on Thursday morning – forecasters say there will be more of the same in the days ahead.

Morning temperatures were in the 50s in Philadelphia and surrounding areas on Thursday, and barely cracked the 70s with plenty of sun.

A nearly identical weather day is expected on Friday, but forecasters expect high temperatures over the weekend to take a meaningful jump.

Sunshine will remain for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures on both days topping out in the low 80s.

The picture-perfect weather comes just in time for the Phillies first playoff game on Saturday night and the Eagles/Broncos game on Sunday.

The next chance of rain in the Philadelphia area isn't expected until next Wednesday.

What you can do:

Stay up to date on the latest forecasts by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app!