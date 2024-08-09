Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Ocean County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, New Castle County
7
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Flood Watch
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Monroe County, Northampton County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Warren County
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM EDT, Western Montgomery County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Lehigh County, Western Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Monroe County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Warren County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Gloucester County, Camden County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Somerset County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Gloucester County

Tornado Watch issued as remnants of Debby to bring rain, winds, threat of tornadoes

Updated  August 9, 2024 6:22am EDT
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Tornado Watch issued Friday morning

Remnants of post-Tropical Storm Debby will impact the area Friday bringing rain, gusting winds, and the threat of tornadoes.

PHILADELPHIA - The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are making their way to the Philadelphia area Friday, bringing heavy rain, gusting winds, and the potential for tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch was issued for the entire area through 2 p.m. Friday. Wind Advisories are in effect across the area through 6 p.m. Friday. Parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey are also under a Flood Watch through 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

With rain and storms already having impacted the area throughout the week, the area has yet to see the full effects of post-Tropical Storm Debby. 

Those remnants are tracking to our west, impacting central Pennsylvania, but the Delaware Valley will still see plenty of rain and potentially severe weather. 

What’s left of Debby will add on to the stationary front that has brought rain and storms to the area through the week. 

When all is said and done, FOX 29’s  Sue Serio says the Philadelphia area could see two or more inches of rain when all is said and done. 

Friday night and into the overnight hours a cold front is expected  to push the rain out of the area, clearing the way for a much more pleasant weekend. 

Tornado in New Castle County takes down trees, creates damage

Residents in New Castle County are working to clean up after an apparent tornado touch down causes damage by taking down trees, while torrential rain in Chester County had crews rescuing people from their vehicles.

There will also be rain down the shore, and Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect around high tide. 

The weekend looks to bring some relief from a weather week that included major flooding and a tornado that touched down in Delaware on Thursday. 

The sun will break through Saturday with highs climbing into the 80s. Sunday will bring more of the same, and conditions are expected to remain pleasant and stable as we head into next week. 

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.