Tornado Watch issued as remnants of Debby to bring rain, winds, threat of tornadoes

The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby are making their way to the Philadelphia area Friday, bringing heavy rain, gusting winds, and the potential for tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch was issued for the entire area through 2 p.m. Friday. Wind Advisories are in effect across the area through 6 p.m. Friday. Parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and southern New Jersey are also under a Flood Watch through 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

With rain and storms already having impacted the area throughout the week, the area has yet to see the full effects of post-Tropical Storm Debby.

Those remnants are tracking to our west, impacting central Pennsylvania, but the Delaware Valley will still see plenty of rain and potentially severe weather.

What’s left of Debby will add on to the stationary front that has brought rain and storms to the area through the week.

When all is said and done, FOX 29’s Sue Serio says the Philadelphia area could see two or more inches of rain when all is said and done.

Friday night and into the overnight hours a cold front is expected to push the rain out of the area, clearing the way for a much more pleasant weekend.

There will also be rain down the shore, and Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect around high tide.

The weekend looks to bring some relief from a weather week that included major flooding and a tornado that touched down in Delaware on Thursday.

The sun will break through Saturday with highs climbing into the 80s. Sunday will bring more of the same, and conditions are expected to remain pleasant and stable as we head into next week.

