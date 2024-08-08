Tornado damages buildings, shreds trees in New Castle County; Chester County pounded by heavy rain

The cleanup is just beginning from strong storms Thursday evening, as the region braces for more severe weather.

A confirmed tornado brought trees down while Chester County was pounded with torrential rain, flooding roadways already soaked from days of rain. And round two is on the way Friday.

In New Castle County, in a grocery store parking lot in Marshallton, a tornado touched down about 7:15 in the evening. Firsthand viewer video captured the moments the tornado formed and blew, taking trees with it and creating damage beyond.

In the Milltown section of Wilmington, a huge tree fell, cutting off access to the entire neighborhood, as they endure a night without power.

Meanwhile, over in Chester County, crews were called for a reported water rescue on Sawmill Road, near Broad Run Road, in Landenberg, just minutes from Kennett Square.

No details were released regarding the condition of the person or persons rescued.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday, as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby pushed into central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and wind advisories for nearly the entire Delaware Valley and the region is under a risk for severe weather, including isolated tornadoes.