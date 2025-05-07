12th District police hold peace patrol in Southwest Philly

The Brief Police and chaplains talked to residents about violence and resources. Chaplains stopped to pray with and for residents, especially the youth. Peace patrols will be held twice a month during the summer.



Philadelphia police and Southwest Philly community members joined together in the fight against gun violence and to keep teens out of trouble.

The walk comes as the city has seen dozens of shootings in the past few weeks, including several involving young people.

What we know:

12th District police and community groups met at 55th and Kingsessing Wednesday evening for a peace patrol in the neighborhood. Police say the area has seen several shootings recently. They want to engage residents in areas most impacted by violence.

What they're saying:

"God we come to you today, Lord, to give restoration into the community," said 12th District Police Chaplain Marcy Pack during a prayer ahead of a peace walk in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday evening.

"We pray that the guns will be put down and locked away," she prayed.

12th District police officers and community groups started at 55th and Kingsessing and engaged young people about violence.

"I do not like it. It is too many guns," said one teen.

Arnold Mitchell is the community relations officer of the 12th District, which he says has had a few shootings recently.

The peace walks target neighborhoods heavily impacted by violence.

"To actually show them that we are here for them and we haven't given up on them yet," Mitchell explained. The group knocked on doors and spoke to residents about resources and free community events coming up.

Dwight Harris was on his front steps playing Uno with his daughter Serenity. He is happy to see the police.

"It was just a shooting last week up there on the corner. So, I think it is hopeful and helpful for this community," said Harris.

Frightening reality:

Yatta Gbapaywhea is also encouraged by the peace patrol.

"I find it very comforting because we want the people to know that are so comfortable being this way and doing stuff that there are consequences," she said. Gbapaywhea says three weeks ago four armed men carried out a home invasion and robbed her family.

"He kept saying be quiet I'm going to shoot you," she recalled.

Due to the trauma left behind, Chaplain Beverly Clayburn says prayer is a big part of what they do.

"A lot of times, when everybody leaves and walks away, somebody wants somebody to say listen it's going to be ok. Oh that hug, grab that hand or say we got you. That is so important and so we do not ignore that," Chaplain Clayburn said.

The group also prayed for healing for the officer who was shot in Overbrook Wednesday afternoon.

"We ask Lord God that you would touch him and his family, in the name of Jesus and we ask for divine healing virtue," she prayed.