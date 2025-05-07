Shooting in SW Philly claims life of young man; suspect in custody, police say

article

The Brief A young man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia and police have a suspect in custody. Philadelphia police say the victim was in his late teens or early 20s.



A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia has claimed the life of a young man, while police say a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

12th District police were on duty when they heard several gunshots near South 56th Street and Thomas Avenue Wednesday evening a little after 8:15. They ran to the scene and found a young man, who was unidentified, but appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffering with several gunshot wounds.

He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Officers on their way to the initial scene saw a man running northbound on 56th Street. They caught up with him, finding a handgun on him.

That person was being interviewed by detectives.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information regarding a motive for the fatal shooting.

What's next:

As part of their investigation, police are hoping that several nearby businesses with surveillance cameras will provide more clarity on the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.