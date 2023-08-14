Philadelphia weather: Warm Monday to give way to evening showers, storms

A new week has arrived with a new threat of severe weather Monday evening.

Monday will start off mild before temperatures are expected to climb to about 90 degrees. Then, a high pressure system is expected to move into the area from the south during the late afternoon.

Rain is expected to move in by around 6 p.m., with Philadelphia seeing precipitation by around 7 p.m.

That precipitation will also come with a risk of possible flash flooding, and potentially severe storms. Those storms could produce damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

Philadelphia and most of the surrounding suburbs are under a slight risk of severe weather, while parts of the area more to the north are under a marginal risk.

Rain and storms should move out overnight.

Tuesday morning could feature some lingering showers and storms before giving way to sun and high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are also expected to be sunny and warm.

