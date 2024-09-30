Philadelphia weather: When will it be sunny again in Philadelphia?

Forecasters expect Philadelphia and surrounding areas to remain struck in a gloomy weather rut to start the week, but sunshine should return by the weekend.

Dense cloud cover will dominate the skies in Philadelphia and its suburbs on Monday with Fall-like temperatures in the 70s and a possible spotty shower.

A similar weather day is slated for Tuesday – the first day of October – with highs reaching the low 70s and even more clouds that could bring about a pop-up shower.

The Philadelphia-area will start to turn a corner on Wednesday, when forecasters expect clouds to start clearing to allow peaks of sunshine as the day progresses with temps remaining in the 70s.

The partly sunny conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday with temperatures on both days climbing towards 80 degrees.

Any leftover cloud cover is expected to clear by the weekend, setting up a sun-splashed Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia with highs on both days around the mid-70s.

____

Monday: Spotty shower. High: 72, Low: 62

Tuesday: Spotty shower: High: 70, Low: 61

Wednesday: Clearing skies. High: 71, Low: 60

Thursday: Warmer, nice. High: 77, Low: 60

Friday: Sun, clouds. High: 79, Low: 59