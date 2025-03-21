Philadelphia weather: Whipping winds Friday, dry weekend ahead

The Brief Expect blustery winds across the Delaware Valley on Friday, following Thursday night's storms. Temperatures will be cooler Friday, followed by a brief warm-up on Saturday. Sunday will be chillier, but both weekend days will be dry.



After some Thursday evening storms moved through the area expect some whipping winds and cooler temperatures on Friday across the Delaware Valley.

The first day of spring brought some showers and storms, but the first weekend will be sunny and dry.

Here’s a look at the weekend forecast.

Timeline:

Friday started off chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a sunny day with blustery winds and high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be sunny and milder with highs climbing back into the 60s. However, low temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s as Sunday will bring a little more of a chill.

Sunday, skies will stay partly cloudy, but high temperatures are only expected to reach about 50 degrees.

Come Monday, we’re tracking the possibility of some more spring showers with highs approaching 60.