Philadelphia weekend weather washout: Heavy rain expected Saturday, prompting Flood Watch

Spring showers are on the way Saturday, prompting Flood Watches for the entire area.

Before the rain begins late Friday night, Friday started off with temperatures in the 30s. High temperatures will climb to about 50 degrees later in the day and windy conditions will remain.

Come Saturday morning, the entire area can expect 1-3 inches of rainfall, prompting potential overflows of rivers and streams.

The rain will be heaviest during the morning hours Saturday and continue through most of the day. The rain should taper off around 7 p.m. in the evening.

Flood Watches will go into effect Friday night and last into Sunday morning across the entire area.

Saturday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-50s, before the sun and wind return Sunday with similar temperatures.