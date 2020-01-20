Philadelphia Wings help make cancer-stricken teen’s dream come true for a day

Talk about getting to live the dream. A high school freshman spent Sunday as a member of a professional lacrosse team.

He signed a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Wings, but his mission isn’t to be an honorary player, but to bring awareness of cancer.

Lucca Dibartolomeo signs one-day contract with Philadelphia Wings and brings awareness to cancer.

They say team work makes the dream work and for 15-year-old Lucca Dibartolomeo, seeing his name in the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team locker room is a dream come true.

“To have all the gear and the stick…it feels real,” Dibartolomeo said.

When the high school freshman was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his love for lacrosse was benched. But, on Sunday, thanks to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lucca scooped up a sweet deal – signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Wings.

“My favorite team, lacrosse is my favorite sport, my favorite players. It’s great!” exclaimed Dibartolomeo.

Inside the Wells Fargo Center, his new teammates help him suit up in jersey 21.

Lucca fired some shots in warm ups and stood front and center for the ceremonial face-off.

Then he cheered the Wings on next to his mom in a suite.

“Him coming in here really picks up everyone’s spirits,” said Head Coach Paul Day.

Coach Day says the 15-year-old is the epitome of toughness and an inspiration to the team.

“It really gives you perspective on how lucky we are to be involved in professional sports and how lucky we are to meet a tough kid like him,” Coach Day added.