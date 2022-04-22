Philadelphia woman released from hospital 9 months after COVID diagnosis

The debate about the seriousness of COVID-19 still exists. But, a Philadelphia woman wants the public to know COVID-19 and the complications she suffered cost her her arms and a leg.

Candice is overjoyed to be released from Good Shepherd Hospital in Philadelphia, after spending nine months fighting for her life in a battle with COVID-19 and the havoc it caused her body.

On August 14, Davis says she tested positive for COVID and three days later, she was rushed to the hospital because, she says, her heart was pounding out of her chest.

"I thought, ‘Okay, I’m 30. I’m going to get through this. I’m going to go home and quarantine, self-quarantine, like I should.’ I was supposed to go to work. I’m a flight attendant. So, I was supposed to go to work, so I called off and went home and quarantined for two days. Next thing I knew, I felt like my heart was going out," Davis explained.

Davis says the same day she was admitted to the hospital, she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma for a month. "When I woke up, all I saw was my arms and legs were black. I mean black, black," she remarked.

Davis says she had to make a choice to have her limbs amputated in order to save her life.

"I believe in Jesus and I know he has my back, so I will walk with prosthetic limbs. Of course, I have rough days. It’s sad for me, because I’m like, ‘Dang, I lost my arms and a leg and half of a foot,’" she added.

Davis wasn’t vaccinated when she contracted the virus and is urging everyone who can get the vaccine to get it.

"I just thought I was young and healthy, no problem, I was working out and stuff," Davis remarked.

She says she is determined to walk again, despite what happened.

"She’s always been so motivated, from day one. She’s never turned down therapy, even when she’s been in pain," Julie Parana, Candice’s occupational therapist, describes her patient.

Star Davis says he’s thankful the doctors never gave up on his little sister.

"I’m just happy that she’s coming home. And, happy to know that we are in a better spot than where we were just nine months ago," Candice’s brother, Star, said.

Candice says she’s thankful for her medical team, her family, friends and faith and she is determined to not only walk, but to roller skate, again.