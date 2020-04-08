Philadelphians seek break from quarantine with fresh air, frozen treats

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force people to remain in their homes and away from each other, some couldn't resist the summer-like conditions on Wednesday to get their favorite frozen treat.

With an eye on social distancing, people were seen scattered along the sidewalk in front of John's Water Ice South Philadelphia.

"We do have masks in our pockets right now we just decided not to wear them because it is a beautiful day out and it feels suffocating and stuffy," Nicole Fierro said.

John's, located on the intersection of 7th Street and Christian Street in the Bella Vista-Queen Village section of the city, is within one of Philadelphia's hardest-hit area codes.

"If you look at our social media post we did get some negative reviews about being open, but for the most part people are happy we're here," owner Anthony Cardullo said.

"A lot of people bought in bulk our first day and then we probably won’t see them for a little while," Cardullo said.

Meanwhile, in West Philadelphia, Morrone’s Water Ice saw just as many customers. One woman, donning a mask, out with her family grocery shopping and stopped for a treat before calling it a day.

“Now we’re going in because this corona ain’t no joke,” she said.

