Philadelphia's 100th Mayor: Cherelle Parker to be sworn in as first woman to lead city

Cherelle Parker is about to make history in Philadelphia, becoming the city's 100th mayor and the first woman to take on the leadership role.

A passing of the torch by the city's leadership will take place Tuesday as Parker is sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at 10 a.m. at the MET Philadelphia.

Parker was elected mayor in November, promising to rein in crime during her victory speech on Election Night.

"You won't be able to go into a store and steal $499 of merchandise and think it's okay," Parker told supporters. "We have to have a sense of order."

Surrounded by family, friends and supporters, the mayor-elect called for unity and togetherness to help tackle some of the city's toughest issues.

"My message to Philadelphians from all walks of life is that if they would just give me the opportunity that I would put to great use everything inside of me - my lived experiences, my professional experience, my academic preparation - that I would put all of it to great use to work with you all to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation with economic opportunity for all," Parker said.

Philadelphia's first black female mayor will succeed Mayor Jim Kenney, whose two terms officially ended on New Year's Eve.

In a final message to the city, Kenney said he had the "utmost confidence" in Parker.

"[She] has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to serving the people of Philadelphia time and again throughout her impressive career. Our city and its future are in great hands."

Since being elected mayor, Parker has appointed several city leaders to her administration, including a new police commissioner.

Keven J. Bethel will be sworn in as Philadelphia's Police Commissioner by Parker on Tuesday following her inauguration.