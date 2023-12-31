Mayor Jim Kenney shares parting message on final day in office: 'Thank you, Philadelphia'

article

New Year's Eve marks Jim Kenney's final day as mayor of the City of Philadelphia, with a new leader ready to take on the role in the New Year.

Kenney became the city's 99th mayor on January 4, 2016, serving two terms in office. He will be succeeded by Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, who will be sworn in Tuesday.

Over the course of eight years, Kenney's time as mayor spanned several important moments in Philadelphia's history, including the pandemic, a rise in gun violence, protests and the opioid crisis.

On Sunday, Kenney issued a parting message to the city: