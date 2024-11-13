Philadelphia's Christmas tree arrives at City Hall; prepares for decoration

article

Philadelphia is getting ready to kick off the holiday season with the arrival of an essential decoration.

This year's Christmas tree completed its journey from Yule Tree Farms in New York to City Hall Wednesday morning.

The 50-foot, 55-year-old Abie Concolor/White Fir was welcomed with Christmas carols as it arrived on a flatbed truck.

The tree will be hoisted into position Wednesday evening in preparation for the annual tree lighting ceremony on December 5.