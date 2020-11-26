Philadelphia's Christmas Village opens for holiday season with new safety guidelines in place

Philadelphia's Christmas Village is open for the 2020 holiday season, but it won't be quite the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New health and safety guidelines will be in place this year, and they will have an impact on how and where you shop and eat.

Due to the pandemic, Christmas Village reduced the number of vendors by 50%, allowing them to place booths 10 feet apart from each other.

This year, food and gift vendors will also be separated and food and drinks will be enjoyed in fenced off and crowd controlled areas.

Gift vendors will also set up around the outer perimeter of Love Park facing the street, creating a one way street for foot traffic.

The beer garden will also be fenced off and crowd controlled with a limited capacity that will be strictly enforced.

Food vendor lines, as well as the line to enter the beer garden, will also be socially distanced.

Mitigation measures that have been in place since the start of the pandemic will also be enforced at Christmas Village.

Masks and face coverings are required for service, and visitors are asked to keep at least six feet from fellow shoppers. Visitors are also asked to avoid crowds of 10 people and circle back to vendors later if they are busy.

Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park, and those who are sick, or have been in contact with someone who is sick, are asked to say home.

Social Distancing Ambassadors will also be on the job at the park to make sure guidelines are followed.

Officials are also encouraging weekday visits this season in an effort to avoid larger weekend crowds.

