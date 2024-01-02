Philadelphia's new leadership: Top cop Commissioner Bethel vows restoration of law and order

With Mayor Cherelle Parker’s swearing-in, this isn’t the only top city position of renewal, as the city has a new top cop, with a new Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Kevin Bethel.

On the same day Cherelle Parker took her oath of office, she swore in Police Commissioner Bethel, with cleaning crews and Philadelphia police officers swarming Russell Conwell Middle School, in Kensington, ahead of the ceremony.

"I don’t put all my faith in government," Kensington resident Latifa said. "We know how we vote for people and things sometimes change from whatever their platform, but I’m just hoping for a big change."

The former Chief of School Safety for the School District of Philadelphia highlighted the need for more officers on the street and a strong push for community policing.

"We will pursue those who harm and traumatize our neighborhoods across the city," Commissioner Bethel said.

Bethel’s wife, three daughters and former Philadelphia Police Commissioners Ramsey and Ross joined him onstage, people he served under during his over 30 years in city law enforcement and credits for his success.

Bethel said their strategy will be three-fold – prevention, intervention and enforcement. "It means restoring law and order humanely, with dignity."

But, in the North Philadelphia neighborhood where the city saw its first homicide of 2024, a 35-year-old man shot to death, a woman wanting to be anonymous, feels hopeless, sick of the sound of gunshots. "All the time, especially around here, in this neighborhood. Anywhere in Philadelphia, to be honest with you. You can’t catch a break."

Commissioner Bethel remarked, "Our youth are often diverted from their potential and the community spirit is under siege and stressed, but let it be clear, this ends today."