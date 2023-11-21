Kevin Bethel to serve as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner: source

article

Kevin Bethel, the Chief of School Safety in the School District of Philadelphia, has been tapped as the city’s next police commissioner by mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, according to a source.

Parker, who won the Philadelphia mayoral election earlier this month, previously told reporters she planned to name a new police commissioner by Thanksgiving.

Bethel served over two decades in the city's Police Department, retiring as Captain and Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations in 2016. He was hired by the School District of Philadelphia in 2019, and has become a visible fixture focused on safety amid a gun violence crisis in the city.

His resume also includes a three-year stint as a Senior Policy Advisor at the Stoneleigh Foundation where he spearheaded implementation of the Philadelphia Police School Diversion Program and launched the Law Enforcement Juvenile Justice Institute.

In tandem with leading safety and security efforts for the School District of Philadelphia for the past four years, Bethel founded the Law Enforcement Juvenile Justice Institute. The Philly-based non-profit "is among the first law enforcement-based, cross-systems and community-centered organizations in the country," according to his LinkedIn page.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford has been Philadelphia's top officer since Danielle Outlaw resigned in September . Stanford, who was elevated to Commissioner after serving as First Deputy Commissioner under Outlaw, helped lead the department through challenging times in his short stint, including a deadly officer-involved shooting at Philadelphia International Airport and two-days of looting in Philadelphia.

Bethel’s appointment won’t take effect until January, when Mayor-elect Parker begins her 4-year tenure.