Philadelphia's first homicide of 2024 claims life of 35-year-old man: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say the city has recorded its first homicide of 2024 just two days into the New Year.
The shooting erupted on the 1200 block of West Harold Street in North Philadelphia around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
A 35-year-old man was found shot once in the abdomen.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Governor Murphy releases statement after colleague dies in tragic car crash: sources
- Woman dead after fight erupts into stabbing inside South Philadelphia home: police
- Woman, 25, extremely critical after hit-and-run in North Philadelphia: police
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.
The deadly shooting is believed to be the first known homicide of the New Year, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.
A homicide investigation is underway.