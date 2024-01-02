Philadelphia's first homicide of 2024 claims life of 35-year-old man: police

article

Philadelphia police say the city has recorded its first homicide of 2024 just two days into the New Year.

The shooting erupted on the 1200 block of West Harold Street in North Philadelphia around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man was found shot once in the abdomen.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has yet to be released.

The deadly shooting is believed to be the first known homicide of the New Year, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

A homicide investigation is underway.