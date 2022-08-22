Expand / Collapse search

Phillies' Bryce Harper to begin rehab assignment Tuesday

Published 
Updated 6:38PM
Philadelphia Phillies
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.

The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games.