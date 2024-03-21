Phillies, Comcast Spectacor teaming up to transform South Philadelphia Sports Complex

article

Major renovations are coming to the home of Philadelphia's major sports team thanks to a new partnership.

The Phillies announced on Thursday that they are joining Comcast Spectacor on a $2.5 billion development project for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"The two organizations will collaborate to make the destination a world-class, live-work-play sports and entertainment district."

The project will be completed in two different phases over the next several years.

Phase One:

New, mid-sized concert venue, hotel, retail shops and an outdoor plaza

Upgrades to Xfinity Live!

These developments will involve lots between Pattison Avenue and the Wells Fargo Center.

Phase Two:

Another hotel, residential units, more retail, restaurants, office space and significant green space

Dedicated "Phillies Plaza" adjacent to Citizens Bank Park to provide gathering spaces and immersive experiences

The second, and final phase, will expand north of Pattison Avenue to lots currently controlled by the Phillies from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Park, along with additional development around the Wells Fargo Center.

The Phillies say Comcast Spectacor already has development rights for Phase One, and that they will be seeking approvals and rights for Phase Two from the City of Philadelphia.

No start dates have been released for either phase, but Phase One is expected to be complete by 2028.

"With the creation of new spaces and experiences, Philadelphians and visitors will have more opportunities to celebrate the passion and pride we have for our city and our teams," said John Middleton, managing partner and CEO of the Philadelphia Phillies.