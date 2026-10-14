Phillies sign Don Mattingly to 2-year deal to remain manager

The Brief The Phillies will stick with Don Mattingly as manager in 2027, according to The Athletic. Mattingly took over for Rob Thomson last season after he was fired following a 9-19 start. Under Mattingly, the Phillies went 79-55, losing in the Wild Card round to the Atlanta Braves.



The Philadelphia Phillies removed the interim tag from Don Mattingly's title, signing him to a 2-year deal to continue managing the team

What we know:

The Phillies deciding to stick with Mattingly comes after Alex Cora, who many believed was the President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski's first choice, balked at the chance to take the job and elected not to manage in 2027.

Beyond Cora, no managerial candidates from outside the organization were rumored to be on the Phillies radar. The Seattle Mariners are the only other team as of this writing to have a vacant managerial opening.

The backstory:

Mattingly took over in late April when the Phillies fired Rob Thomson following a 9-19 start to the season. Mattingly, who was hired as bench coach before the season started, led the Phillies to a 79-55 record in 134 games as manager.

The Phillies nearly collapsed down the stretch, but managed to squeak into the playoffs as the third Wild Card team and lost to the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-three series.

"If we don't win the last game, it's a crash landing wherever it is," said Mattingly after the Phillies 6-2 game 3 loss in Atlanta. He was non-committal about his future as Phillies manager immediately after the season, adding, "I want what's best for the Phillies."

What's next:

Major League Baseball finds itself on the cusp of an offseason that will revolve around collective bargaining negotiations that could threaten the 2027 season. The last lockout happened in December 2021 and wasn't resolved until the following March.