Phillies fans face 105-degree heat at Citizens Bank Park as Pirates win 6-1

The Brief Phillies fans faced temperatures over 100 degrees at Citizens Bank Park. Free water, misting stations, and shaded concourses helped fans and workers cope with the heat. The Phillies lost to the Pirates, 6-1.



Fans at Citizens Bank Park experienced temperatures topping 105 degrees as they watched the Phillies take on the Pirates.

Fans and workers try to beat the extreme heat at the ballpark

What we know:

Temperatures in the outfield reached more than 105 degrees, and many fans looked for relief wherever they could find it. "It was like 185... what's the surface? It was hot," said one fan. Another described, "It was hot where if you sat your skin on the seat it was pulling back like cheese on a pizza," said Danny McKillion of Morgantown.

The misting station was one of the busiest spots, and Coca-Cola handed out free bottles of water throughout the game. Many fans left their seats between innings to escape to the shaded concourses.

Some fans used creative strategies to stay cool. "How do you keep the kids cool? With a fan and lots of ice cream and lots of water ice," said Ashley Buettner, a Phillies fan. "Lots of bribes... and a lot of souvenirs," said Buettner.

What they're saying:

Fans described the heat as intense. "Too hot... too hot," said one attendee. Curt Martinez of Coatesville said, "How hot was it in there? Man it was hot. We were down the first base line first row. It was very hot. What do you do to beat the heat in the stadium? We hydrate while we dehydrate."

Stadium workers also faced tough conditions. "I was on the grill... it was like 400 degrees. It's goofy out here," said Will Hunter, a grill cook.

Many fans agreed that the heat was worse than the Phillies’ loss. "What was worse... sitting through the loss or the 100-degree heat.. The 100 Degree heat.."

The Phillies lost to the Pirates, 6-1, as fans and workers endured the high temperatures.

Heat impacts more than just baseball fans

The high temperatures are not limited to baseball games.

Temperatures for July 4th’s Round of 16 World Cup match between France and Paraguay are also forecasted to be in the high 90’s near kick off time.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if anyone required medical attention due to the heat or if any additional safety measures were put in place beyond those mentioned.