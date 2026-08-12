Dollar Tree indecent exposure suspects sought in Philadelphia region

The Brief Police say three separate indecent exposure and assault cases happened on August 3, August 4 and August 5 at Dollar Tree stores in the Philadelphia area. Officials believe some incidents may be linked to a possible social media trend, but are still investigating connections. Warrants have been issued for two suspects, while police continue to search for a third man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl.



Police are investigating three incidents at different Dollar Tree stores across the Philadelphia region after reports of indecent exposure and assault. Authorities say these cases, which happened on three consecutive days in August, may be part of a disturbing social media trend. Officials have issued arrest warrants for two suspects and are asking for public help to identify the man involved in a third case, according to the Springfield Police Department.

What we know:

Customers at several Dollar Tree locations reported unsettling behavior over three days in August, police said.

On August 3, Prospect Park police responded to a store on Chester Pike where a 12-year-old girl reported being grabbed inappropriately by a man before escaping to a bathroom with her 7-year-old sister.

"She took her sister, locked herself inside a public restroom, called for help, made sure everyone was safe. We got there the same time family got there," said Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna.

The next day, in Bucks County, Falls Township Police say a man exposed himself in front of an 18-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree in Morrisville.

Authorities have issued a warrant for 30-year-old Anthony Oates of Trenton.

On August 5, officers in Springfield Township responded to the Dollar Tree on Baltimore Pike after a shopper saw a man expose himself in an aisle. Lt. David DiTrolio of Springfield Township Police said,

"All of a sudden, one of the shoppers in an aisle sees him expose himself. She was flabbergasted by it. She immediately went outside to call 911," said police.

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Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jhet Larose of Brookhaven and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Officials want Larose to turn himself in right away.

Investigators examine possible social media links and past incidents

Police say they are still working to determine if the recent cases are connected to each other or a social media trend involving men recording themselves while exposing themselves in public. Lt. DiTrolio said, "For some reason, unbeknownst to us, the Dollar Tree is a place to go for this. So certainly it alarms our people in our community. It's not something we want."

Authorities are also aware of previous incidents at Dollar Tree locations, including a South Philadelphia case in 2024 where Gary A. Miles was arrested after pleading guilty to indecent exposure inside a store. Miles was charged with indecent assault, open lewdness and other offenses.

Police continue to encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior immediately to store employees and law enforcement. "As always, we ask the public to be mindful of their whereabouts and what they're doing and if they're shopping, to focus on other people that may be around trying to victimize them and to report it as soon as possible, both to the store and to the police," said DiTrolio.:

By the numbers:

Police say three incidents happened over three consecutive days at Dollar Tree stores in Prospect Park, Morrisville and Springfield Township. Two suspects have been identified and arrest warrants issued. One previous offender in South Philadelphia was arrested after an assault in 2024.

What's next:

Officials are urging anyone who recognizes the suspect in the Prospect Park case or has information about any of these incidents to contact police. The investigation remains ongoing, with officers still working to determine whether the cases are connected to each other or a larger online trend.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed whether the three incidents are definitively linked to a social media challenge or directly related to each other. It is also unclear where the suspects are located or if additional incidents at other stores have occurred recently.