Phillies' legend Chase Utley appears on MLB Hall of Fame ballot for first time

Former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman and World Series champion Chase Utley is among a dozen new candidates to appear on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot.

Utley was a six-time All-Star second baseman who hit .275 with 259 homers and 1,025 RBIs for Philadelphia (2003-15) and the Dodgers (2015-19). His five home runs in the 2009 World Series are tied for the record with Reggie Jackson (1977) and George Springer (2017).

Other Hall of Fame ballot newcomers include David Wright, Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Matt Holliday. Todd Helton, who fell 11 votes short this year in ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, and Billy Wagner, who was 27 shy, are among 14 holdovers.

Other holdovers include steroids-tainted Alex Rodríguez (139 votes, 35.7%) and Manny Ramírez (129, 33.2%) along with Andruw Jones (226, 58.1%), Gary Sheffield (214, 55%), Carlos Beltrán (181, 46.5%), Omar Vizquel (76, 19.5%), Andy Pettitte (66, 17%), Bobby Abreu (60, 15.4%), Jimmy Rollins (50, 12.9%), Mark Buehrle (42, 10.8%), Francisco Rodríguez (42, 10.8%) and Torii Hunter (27, 6.9%).

BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 23. Anyone elected will be inducted on July 21 along with anyone chosen Dec. 3 by the hall’s contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report