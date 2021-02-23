Phillies ‘likely’ to have some fans in stands for home opener, Farley says

article

Fans may be allowed in the stands at the Phillies home opener on April 1.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says the Phillies, Sixers and Flyers all want fans back and are seeking the city’s approval.

"It’s likely there would be some fans in the stands for the Phillies home opener, but how many is not just up to us but what the state decides," Farley said.

Meanwhile, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Adult Center on Cecil B. Moore took on a new role Tuesday.

"I had COVID. I was in the hospital for two months and I just don’t want to relive that I’m just thankful I’m alive," Dorothy Miller said

Dorothy Miller became one of the 256 city residents to be vaccinated at the first, city-run mass vaccination site for elderly residents or those with high risk illnesses.

Philadelphia is planning three of these first-dose clinics weekly over the next 3-weeks for those who’ve registered with the city.

"This is one more step towards ending this epidemic," Farley said during a Tuesday press conference.

Vaccinations have begun for another group: city teachers, some of whom are supposed to return to classrooms Monday as a mediator on building safety meets with the district and teachers’ union.

Hite calls the talks a "fluid process" for a system serving 120,000 students who’ve not been in school since March.

