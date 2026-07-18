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Phillies move up start time for Mets game as severe storms threaten Philadelphia

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies
Published July 18, 2026 11:33 AM EDT
Published July 18, 2026 11:33 AM EDT
Philadelphia weather: Severe storms, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Saturday
Philadelphia weather: Severe storms, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Saturday

Philadelphia weather: Severe storms, damaging winds and tornadoes possible Saturday

Severe thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes to the Philadelphia region Saturday. Wildfire smoke and poor air quality should gradually improve as rain moves through, with lower humidity and better conditions expected Sunday.

The Brief

    • The Phillies changed the start time for Saturday’s game against the New York Mets.
    • First pitch has been moved up one hour because of the evening weather forecast.
    • Gate opening times will remain unchanged.

PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies moved Saturday’s game against the New York Mets up by one hour as severe thunderstorms threaten the Philadelphia region later in the day.

Why the Phillies game was moved

The game will now begin at 3:05 p.m., instead of its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. start.

The Phillies said the change was made because of the weather forecast later Saturday evening.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia severe weather forecast

The most concerning storms are expected between 2 and 8 p.m., according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams.

Storms could bring tropical downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Flooding and isolated tornadoes are also possible across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.

A flood watch covers Philadelphia and much of the surrounding region as several rounds of rain and storms move through Saturday.

FULL FORECAST: Philadelphia area weather: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding expected Saturday

When will the gates open?

The Third Base and Left Field gates will open at 1:35 p.m.

All other gates will open at 2:35 p.m. The Phillies said the gate-opening schedule remains unchanged.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Phillies.

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