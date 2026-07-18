Phillies move up start time for Mets game as severe storms threaten Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies moved Saturday’s game against the New York Mets up by one hour as severe thunderstorms threaten the Philadelphia region later in the day.
Why the Phillies game was moved
The game will now begin at 3:05 p.m., instead of its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. start.
The Phillies said the change was made because of the weather forecast later Saturday evening.
Philadelphia severe weather forecast
The most concerning storms are expected between 2 and 8 p.m., according to FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams.
Storms could bring tropical downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph. Flooding and isolated tornadoes are also possible across parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.
A flood watch covers Philadelphia and much of the surrounding region as several rounds of rain and storms move through Saturday.
FULL FORECAST: Philadelphia area weather: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding expected Saturday
When will the gates open?
The Third Base and Left Field gates will open at 1:35 p.m.
All other gates will open at 2:35 p.m. The Phillies said the gate-opening schedule remains unchanged.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Philadelphia Phillies.