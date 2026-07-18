Philadelphia area weather: Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flooding expected Saturday

The Brief Scattered showers and severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, possible tornadoes and flooding are possible, especially in southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware. A flood watch is in effect Saturday along the I-95 corridor, interior South Jersey and New Castle County.



Saturday will bring several rounds of showers and thunderstorms, with some storms potentially turning severe and bringing damaging winds, flooding and even isolated tornadoes.

Saturday brings risk of severe storms and flooding

What we know:

According to FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams, temperatures will start in the 70s Saturday morning and climb into the low 80s.

A warm front will bring a few thunderstorms in the morning, followed by a lull and then a second round of storms in the afternoon that could turn severe.

The main threats for Saturday afternoon and evening are tropical downpours, damaging wind gusts that could reach 60 to 70 miles per hour, and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

A flood watch is in effect all day long along the I-95 quarter, interior portions of South Jersey, New Castle County, and Delaware as well.

A lull between morning and afternoon storms could allow for more daytime heating, increasing the risk of severe weather later in the day.

The most concerning storms are expected between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Afternoon storms could bring a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms moving from the north and west toward the I-95 corridor and into South Jersey.

The Phillies game, with a first pitch at 4:05 p.m., could be impacted by severe thunderstorms and lightning.

Williams also noted that there will be more rotation in the atmosphere, especially north and west, increasing the risk for isolated tornadoes in the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and North Jersey.

Sunday is expected to be the "pick of the weekend" with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.

What you can do:

"When thunder roars. Head indoors. If you can hear thunder you can be struck by lightning," advised Williams.

Air quality outlook for southeastern Pennsylvania

Air quality is expected to improve for most of Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 18, but the Department of Environmental Protection says a Code Orange Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

The Department of Environmental Protection said most of the state will move to Code Yellow, meaning moderate air quality, as wildfire smoke clears out and rain helps reduce pollution.

The department said southeastern counties will see slower improvement because rain is expected to arrive later, keeping those areas under a Code Orange alert for unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to help clear the air in much of the state, but residents in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties should be prepared for continued air quality concerns.

Health and safety guidance for residents

During Code Orange alerts, the Department of Environmental Protection urges everyone to avoid long or intense outdoor activities, and says children, elderly residents, and people with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors.

The department also encourages all residents to move activities inside and to help reduce air pollution by avoiding gas-powered lawn equipment and open burning of leaves or trash.

The Air Quality Index uses color codes to help people understand pollution levels: green means good, yellow is moderate, orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and red is unhealthy for everyone. The department said an alert is issued when Code Orange or higher is forecasted.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear exactly where the most severe storms will hit or how much damage they may cause. The timing and intensity of storms could shift as weather patterns develop through Saturday.