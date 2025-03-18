Phillies news: New food coming to Citizens Bank Park this season

The Brief Three new menu items will be available at Citizens Bank Park this season. The new foods include one savory and two sweet options. Still no word on prices for each item.



Gone are the days of just grabbing a hot dog and Cracker Jacks at the baseball park. Now, the food options are endless, and sometimes very unusual!

What we know:

New food items are coming to Citizens Bank Park this season as Aramark celebrates its 40th anniversary as an official Phillies partner.

First on the menu is "Kyle's Cutles," a chicken cutlet sandwich topped with creamy burrata, crispy fried pepperoni and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce on a roll.

A portion of the proceeds from every sandwich sold will be donated to Kyle Schwarber's "Neighborhood Heroes" charity.

Up next is a red velvet affogato, which includes red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream and espresso, and can be found in section 102.

And last, but certainly not least, the s'mores quesadilla!

Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble all stuffed in crispy four tortillas served with a chocolate dipping sauce.

Chocolate lovers can find the new dessert in section 142.

What we don't know:

Prices for the new menu items have yet to be released.