Phillies Opening Day brings fans, traditions, and celebrations to Philadelphia

The Brief Phillies fans are gearing up for Opening Day in Philadelphia on Thursday, with excitement building across the city. Stores like Rally House in Deptford are seeing a rush for Phillies gear as fans prepare for the first game of the season. The Phillies will face the Texas Rangers at 4:15 p.m. at Citizen's Bank Park, with special events planned before the game.



Phillies fans are filling stores and making final plans as baseball returns to Philadelphia on Thursday, with Opening Day celebrations set to kick off at Citizen's Bank Park.

Fans stock up on Phillies gear ahead of Opening Day

What we know:

Stores like Rally House in Deptford, NJ are seeing a surge in Phillies merchandise sales as fans get ready for the season opener.

"I’m excited about the game. I came to get some Phillies stuff. It’s going to be nice tomorrow too so I’m going to put on my Phillies gear," said Alisa Fowler of Sewell, New Jersey.

Many fans are keeping up family traditions and looking forward to seeing new players.

"It’s just an exciting day. We love baseball. I’ve been going to opening day forever. I’ve always loved the Phillies my wife is a huge Phillies fan because of that," said Paul D’Ariano of Deptford.

The Phanatic remains a top pick for fans shopping for team gear.

"Well the Phanatic is a fan fave. So with him celebrating his birthday in the next couple weeks I don’t think one guest leaves without some something Phanatic," said Danielle Ramsey, store manager at Rally House.

Excitement is high for the new season, with fans eager to see both familiar faces and new players on the field.

"Just seeing all the new players I’m interested in seeing Justin Crawford play and Andrew Painter. It’s been a while so we’re ready for baseball to be back," said Lauren D’Ariano of Deptford.

Fans are preparing for tailgates and celebrations, with many mentioning the good weather forecast and the anticipation of a strong team this year. "We are ready. 70 degrees. Sunny. Going to be gorgeous. It’s my wife’s birthday today so we’re ready to go," said Paul of Clarksboro, New Jersey.

Opening Day events and game details

Opening Day is more than just a game for many in Philadelphia—it’s a citywide celebration with traditions, family gatherings and special events.

The Phillies will do their walk out from Center Field, there will be a flyover by the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard, a remodeled New Era team store and new ballpark menu items.

The first pitch against the Texas Rangers is scheduled for 4:15 p.m., with gates opening at 1:45 p.m.

The Opening Day ball will be delivered by colonial re-enactors on horseback as part of the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy all the festivities and avoid missing out on the pregame excitement.

Local perspective:

Fans from across the region, including New Jersey towns like Sewell, Belmawr and Deptford, are making the trip to Philadelphia for Opening Day.

Many are keeping up annual traditions, shopping for new gear and looking forward to spending time with family at the ballpark.

The excitement for baseball’s return is matched by optimism for the Phillies’ season.

"Optimism so it’s going to be a good. I think we are going to have a good team this year. We got some new players I hated to see a couple of them go but that’s the nature of the business," said Dave Morton of Deptford.