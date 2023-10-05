Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and wife expecting baby no. 1 after epic win

article

Philadelphia Phillies star Aaron Nola has a lot to celebrate after he and his wife announced they are expecting their first child together.

The Nolas announced their new bundle of joy is on the way on Instagram early Thursday.

They captioned the series of photos,"Our biggest blessing is along for the post season ride! Baby Nola."

The Phillies ace tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Hunter Jayde last year on New Year's Eve.

The news comes just hours after the Phillies took home a 7-1 win and two-game sweep against the Miami Marlins in their NL Wild Card series on Wednesday night.

Bryson Stott crushed the second grand slam in Philadelphia Phillies postseason history and Aaron Nola tossed seven shutout innings in a performance worthy of a postseason ace

J.T. Realmuto also homered as the Phillies advanced to another best-of-five NL Division Series against Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves. Game 1 is Saturday in Atlanta.

The NL champion Phillies finished third last season in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the NLDS. The Braves were even better this season with 104 wins and a sixth straight NL East crown — clinched last month in Philadelphia — while the Phillies again earned a wild card with 90 wins.

More postseason thrills are surely ahead.

The Phillies joined Minnesota, Arizona and Texas as the teams that swept all four Wild Card Series. There have been seven sweeps — including the Phillies over St. Louis last season — in the eight Wild Card Series during the first two years of expanded playoffs.

Catch the Marlins again Feb. 24 in a spring training game against St. Louis.