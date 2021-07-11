Phillies place 4 players on COVID-19 list on Sunday

article

The Phillies have placed four of their players on the COVID-19 injury list.

As the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox prepare to square off on Sunday, the Phillies have had to make changes to their roster due to the coronavirus.

Placed on the list are Alex Bohm (INF), Connor Brogdon (RHP), Bailey Falter (LHP), and Aaron Nola (RHP).

The Red Sox are 28-18 in home games in 2020. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Phillies are 19-28 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Phillies won the last meeting 11-2. Bailey Falter notched his first victory and Segura went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Martin Perez took his fifth loss for Boston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

