Phillies players to take part in PSPCA's 'Puppapalooza' event

Several Philadelphia Phillies players are spending their off-day Thursday helping local dogs find their forever home.

Fan favorites like Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen and Scott Kingery are among the players scheduled to appear at the PSPCA's 3rd annual 'Puppapalooza' event at Morgan's Pier.

The event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature food, drinks, games and most importantly adoptable dogs.

The Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance at the event, and several players will bring along their own dogs.

General admission tickets are available for $40 and can be purchased here.