Phillies playoffs: Gov. Shapiro, Raúl Ibañez to throw first pitch as Nola takes mound for Game 3

article

Phillies fever is on the rise as the playoff run makes its way home - hopefully for two straight wins!

Getting déjà vu? That's because the 2022 NLDS series seems to be repeating itself.

Last year, the Phillies returned home tied 1-1 with the Altana Braves only to win two at home behind a thunderous Philly crowd.

Another epic showdown is on the way as the Phils take the field at Citizens Bank Park at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday - and fans are already in game mode!

Here's everything you need to know:

On top of pep rallies and parties around the Philadelphia area, the Phillies are hosting their own block party and pep rally starting at 2 p.m.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapior and 2009 National League champion outfielder Raúl Ibañez will start off the game with ceremonial first pitch.

As for music, Ryan Colbert will sing the "National Anthem" as Lila Thome, daughter of Phillies Hall of Famer Jim Thome, performs "God Bless America" in the 7th inning.

Aaron Nola is set to take the mound for Game 3, according to the MLB, who announced the Phillies potential lineup for Game 3:

Kyle Schwarber, DH Trea Turner, SS Bryce Harper, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Bryson Stott, 2B J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF Brandon Marsh, LF Johan Rojas, CF

"Philadelphia will return to its right-handed lineup in Game 3, with Brandon Marsh replacing Cristian Pache in left field and Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm flipping spots in the middle of the lineup."