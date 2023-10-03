Phillies put Jason Martinez to work as grounds crew member, vendor

The Phillies have unfinished business and are hoping for another shot at a World Series title this fall.

Postseason tickets are on sale, and fans are clamoring to find a way to be a part of the Red October action.

Among them is our own Jason Martinez, a baseball fanatic who will do just about anything to get inside Citizens Bank Park this postseason - even if it means picking up a side gig.

He's already added Phillies Bat Boy to his resume, but now he's putting himself through all the work it takes to get a baseball diamond ready for action.

Then, he's heading off the field and onto the concourse to sell some beverages and peanuts!

Watch the video above to see how he made out!