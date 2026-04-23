Phillies release veteran P Taijuan Walker, recall Nolan Hoffman from AAA

The Brief The Phillies released veteran right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker on Thursday. Walker, what allowed five runs in his last start, is in the final year of a 4-year, $72M deal. Walker's departure clears the way for Phillies ace Zack Wheeler to return on Saturday.



The slumping Philadelphia Phillies released veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs and recalled righty Nolan Hoffman from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

What we know:

Walker, in his 14th major league season, exited the Phillies clubhouse a couple of hours before Thursday’s contest. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract.

The Phillies had optioned right-hander Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley following Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to Chicago, their eighth straight.

The backstory:

The 33-year-old Walker was an All-Star with the New York Mets in 2021 and peaked with a 15-6 record and 4.38 ERA with Philadelphia in 2023. But he’s slid ever since, starting 2026 at 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA in five games, and has a combined 9-19 record with a 5.67 ERA over the past three seasons.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 30: Taijuan Walker #99 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on March 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Walker gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in four innings of bulk relief and took the loss at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. With ace Zack Wheeler set to return on Saturday, Walker was bumped out of the Phillies rotation.

What they're saying:

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said the team tried to trade Walker’s contract "various times," but found no takers.

"We know and he knows that he gave every effort that he possibly could to try to get people out and it just wasn’t working," Dombrowski added. "Maybe a change of scenery will help him."

Manager Rob Thomson said: "It’s just all performance based. I hope that people understand."

"We had a really good year out of him the first year (2023) with the 15 wins," Thomson added. "With the injuries we had last year, this guy took down 125 innings and basically helped us get to the playoffs."

Thomson praised Walker’s presence and work ethic.

"He’s one of the best teammates and one of the best people I’ve been around," Thomson said. "This guys a pro, performance aside.

"He tried everything, being the opener and trying to get some velo back, which he did. It didn’t work out, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort on his part."