Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to two-year deal

article

The Phillies have removed manager Rob Thomson’s ‘interim’ tag and signed him to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The news comes days after Thomson and his Phillies squad swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round, and a day before the start of their National League Division Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Thomson, 59, has been with the Phillies since Dec. 2017 when he was first hired as the bench coach.

The Phillies handed over the team to Thomson back in June after parting ways with then-manager Joe Girardi. At the time, Thomson was taking over a 22-29 club that finished the regular season 65-46 under him.

"I could not be prouder of the group of players, coaches and staff that have made this all possible," Thomson said in a statement Monday. "This is a great group, one that has shown resiliency and overcome adversity all season to get us where we are today. I am honored and humbled to continue as manager of this club."

"As time progressed, it became apparent that Rob was the right person to lead this team and our club’s on-field performance over the course of the season certainly reinforced that," President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski added. "His calm demeanor and ability to communicate with players and staff has greatly benefited the Phillies and we are excited to formally name him our manager going forward. While a great deal of credit for the turnaround of our season goes to the players, Rob’s leadership style has also made a significant impact."

The Phillies will face the Braves in Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLDS at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday on FOX.