Phillies sign right-hander Walker Buehler to bolster pitching staff

article

The Brief The Phillies added right-handed starting pitcher Walker Buehler to lengthen their pitching depth before the postseason. Buehler, 31, was released by the Boston Red Sox after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games. The former Dodger was assigned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.



The Philadelphia Phillies signed veteran right-hander Walker Buehler on Sunday in a bid to bolster their pitching staff for a long playoff run.

The 31-year-old Buehler, a two-time NL All-Star who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to World Series titles in 2020 and 2024, was released by Boston Red Sox on Friday after going 7-7 with a 5.45 ERA in 23 games, 22 of which were starts.

What we know:

The NL East-leading Phillies have an opening in their rotation after ace Zack Wheeler was recently lost for the season — and possibly longer — due to thoracic outlet syndrome. Buehler will be eligible to pitch in the postseason and was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

"We’re excited to have him because we think he makes us better," Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said. "We’re trying to do anything we can to qualify for the postseason and then, if we make it, to do anything we can to win."

Dombrowski said Buehler would make a start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday and then start for the Phillies on Sept. 12 against Kansas City, becoming part of a six-man starting rotation.

"He’s happy with the plan; we’re happy with the plan," Dombrowski said.

The backstory:

Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal last offseason with the Red Sox and was expected to be a key member of their rotation. But he went on the injured list early in the season with a shoulder injury and never found his top form.

Boston demoted the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from its rotation following his start Aug. 19. He made one appearance for the Red Sox out of the bullpen, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 24. He was released to make room for top prospect Payton Tolle.

One of Buehler's better outings this season came against the Phillies in Philadelphia on July 21 when he allowed one earned run on six hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking one. It left an impression on Dombrowski and Philadelphia's brass.

What they're saying:

"He still has a good arm," Dombrowski said while acknowledging some struggles this season. "But we still like a lot of his stuff."

Dombrowski said Phillies officials, including manager Rob Thomson, had a good Zoom conversation with Buehler and his representatives that featured a back-and-forth with pitching coach Caleb Cotham in which the two connected.

"We think we see some things that can hopefully help him," Dombrowski said. "He’s willing to work with us."